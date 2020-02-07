Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Issue $0.23 Semi-Annual Dividend

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

FOX has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FOX has a payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FOX to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.56. 144,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,877. FOX has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

