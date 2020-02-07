Forward Management LLC Takes Position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 162,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,000. Macerich accounts for approximately 0.7% of Forward Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Forward Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Macerich at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the third quarter worth $1,771,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 164.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the third quarter worth $61,752,000.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares in the company, valued at $157,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve Hash purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $264,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Macerich stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,704. Macerich Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Macerich’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

