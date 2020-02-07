Forward Management LLC Buys 398,515 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Forward Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 269,266.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 398,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,515 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of Forward Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $66,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 628.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 138,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $165.53. 877,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,398,018. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.68 and a 200-day moving average of $157.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

