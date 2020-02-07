Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.68-3.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.78. Fortive also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.68-3.78 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTV. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.83. 1,979,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,053. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average of $72.49.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,342,698.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

