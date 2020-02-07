Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,340. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.73.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $310.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $314.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

