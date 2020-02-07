Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $6.01 Million Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 717.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 128.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,421,000 after purchasing an additional 137,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4,241.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 140,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 137,585 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

