Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $34.40 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 59,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after buying an additional 26,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

NYSE HD opened at $238.84 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $239.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.93 and a 200 day moving average of $224.37. The company has a market capitalization of $259.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

