Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $135.00 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $94.84 and a 52-week high of $137.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.