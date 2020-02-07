Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 9,137 Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 12.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $392,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 12.5% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 17.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLX opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.62. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 50.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

