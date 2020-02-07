Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Downgraded to Neutral at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FSCT. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, FBN Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

FSCT opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84. Forescout Technologies has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.79% and a negative net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Yehezkel Yeshurun sold 39,909 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,400,805.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman David G. Dewalt sold 41,559 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $1,309,939.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 510,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,084,845.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,401 shares of company stock worth $8,283,322. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

