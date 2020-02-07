Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.94-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. Ford Motor also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.94-1.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ford Motor from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.26.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. 4,226,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,476,232. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.