Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE:F traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,784,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,462,012. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 412.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,501 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 126,554 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,082,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 15,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.