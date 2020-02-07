Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Deutsche Bank

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ford Motor from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.46.

F stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,784,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,462,012. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 412.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

