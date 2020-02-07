FMC (NYSE:FMC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $102.00 and last traded at $101.76, with a volume of 39956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.98.

The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.47.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in FMC by 22.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,187 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,045,000 after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 556,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after purchasing an additional 37,776 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 539,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,887,000 after buying an additional 40,805 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of FMC by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 476,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,602,000 after buying an additional 47,508 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average of $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

FMC Company Profile (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

