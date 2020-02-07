FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FleetCor Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. William Blair also issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.79.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $328.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.99 and its 200-day moving average is $295.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $212.54 and a 52 week high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

