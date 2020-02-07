Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Shares Down 2.6%

Fission Uranium Corp (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, 150,458 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 223,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCUUF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fission Uranium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $95.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

