Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 266 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Diageo comprises about 0.8% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

NYSE DEO traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $163.06. 203,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,119. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.65. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $153.34 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.63%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

