Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Lowers Stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI reduced its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $84,658,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.14.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $1,862,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EXP traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.12. The stock had a trading volume of 163,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,166. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.11. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

