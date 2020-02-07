Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Lowers Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,220 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 2.5% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,445. The stock has a market cap of $185.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price objective (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.28.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

