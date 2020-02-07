Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $1.85 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,721,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,291,562. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 46.80%.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

