Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in Comcast by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.58. 5,397,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,814,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

