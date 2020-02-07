FirstCoin (FRST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $286.00

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 26.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, FirstCoin has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $91,529.00 and $286.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00046737 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00063952 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000740 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00083452 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,878.93 or 1.01080415 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000627 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001377 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

