First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Shares Up 1.2%

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.49, 6,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 97,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 149.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

