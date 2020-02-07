First Trust Advisors LP Sells 576,246 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,269,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 576,246 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.1% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Facebook worth $671,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,004,233,000 after purchasing an additional 142,716 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Facebook by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Facebook by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,166,891,000 after purchasing an additional 466,805 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Facebook by 3.7% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $809,716,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $2,238,977.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,403 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,632 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB opened at $210.24 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

