First Trust Advisors LP Sells 13,379 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,379 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Xcel Energy worth $80,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,877,000 after purchasing an additional 511,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,175,000 after purchasing an additional 712,453 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,469,000 after purchasing an additional 507,559 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,308,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,558,000 after purchasing an additional 273,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.85.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.17. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

