First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 45,905 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,905 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $73,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

NYSE:MTB traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.88. 14,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,117. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $176.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

