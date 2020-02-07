First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Prologis worth $68,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.97. 92,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,099. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.