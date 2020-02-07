First Trust Advisors LP Has $77.50 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,398,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $77,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,025,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,503,000 after buying an additional 324,174 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,477,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,450,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,822,000 after purchasing an additional 298,036 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 422,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 265,894 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,179,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Sunday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 61,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,234,276.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $437,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,104 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

