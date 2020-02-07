First Trust Advisors LP Has $69.95 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,144 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $69,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,610,001,000 after purchasing an additional 698,506 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 41.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 299,931.6% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 342,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,871,000 after purchasing an additional 341,922 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.72. The stock had a trading volume of 52,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,894. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.18. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $79.54 and a one year high of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

