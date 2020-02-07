First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 388,800 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,177,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,800 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $76,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in 8X8 by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 8X8 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,122,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,364,000 after acquiring an additional 86,824 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 34,091 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. 4,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,767. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.96.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

