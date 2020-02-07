First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 794 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 799,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 523,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 129.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 429,165 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 43.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,517,000 after buying an additional 348,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $3,353,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after buying an additional 167,858 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Theiler purchased 4,150 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $75,488.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71, a PEG ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

