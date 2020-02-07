First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 3,971 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $160,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

GPK stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

