First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 2,863 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hess by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

HES stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.25. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $2,679,263.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.