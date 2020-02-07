First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 1,338 Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Addus Homecare were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the third quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 31.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

In other Addus Homecare news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $651,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,319.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark L. First sold 690,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $56,959,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,915.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 743,029 shares of company stock valued at $61,883,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $99.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day moving average of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Addus Homecare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

