First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $357,000 Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth $46,386,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $22,392,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 803.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 48.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 59,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 14.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 242,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Rogers from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $118.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 2.10. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $116.17 and a 1-year high of $206.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.99.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

