First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $327,000 Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cowen began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.10.

Shares of LYV opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average is $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,225.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

