First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $319,000 Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 38.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lennar news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200. 8.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Lennar stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $44.84 and a 12-month high of $68.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.77.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

