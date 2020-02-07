First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.12

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 9810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 703,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 24.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,923,000 after buying an additional 394,989 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 206,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 101.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 130,287 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

