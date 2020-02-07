First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.12

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 9810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 703,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 24.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,923,000 after buying an additional 394,989 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 206,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 101.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 130,287 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:FBP)
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.