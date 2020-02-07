Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 702 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,601,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,060,000 after purchasing an additional 504,631 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 124.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,625 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,262,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,490,000 after acquiring an additional 242,132 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,233,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,210,000 after acquiring an additional 441,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,036,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $49.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

