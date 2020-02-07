Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 42,636 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,636 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mylan by 92.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mylan by 570.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYL. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra raised shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. Mylan NV has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 253.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

