Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $164.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.22 and a fifty-two week high of $165.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

