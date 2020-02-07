Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 164 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $133.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $73.63 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.97.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDU. ValuEngine cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.87.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

