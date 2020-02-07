Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 373.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter.

VGT opened at $267.48 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $182.18 and a 52-week high of $268.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

