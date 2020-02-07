Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 647.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 391.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 583.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Howard Weil downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Insiders have sold a total of 8,286 shares of company stock worth $207,233 in the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MUR stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

