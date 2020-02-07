Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $197.38 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.83 and a fifty-two week high of $200.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.04.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

