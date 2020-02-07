Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,606 Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,182,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,067,000 after acquiring an additional 219,305 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vipshop by 770.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 465,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 411,643 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,767,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $19.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 3.62%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.70 price target (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

