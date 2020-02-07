Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

ACN stock opened at $214.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.24 and its 200-day moving average is $197.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $154.02 and a 1 year high of $214.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $300,359.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,833.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

