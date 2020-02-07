Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN) Shares Down 0.4%

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.23 and last traded at C$7.24, 73,956 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 161,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.88 million and a P/E ratio of -6.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Financial 15 Split’s payout ratio is -128.98%.

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

