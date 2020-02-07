Fiii (FIII) Price Hits $0.0002

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Fiii has a total market cap of $88,119.00 and approximately $957.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fiii coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Fiii has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fiii Coin Profile

Fiii’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io . The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io . Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

