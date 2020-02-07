Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.52. 81,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,029,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

